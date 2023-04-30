Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,509,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 1,870,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,091.0 days.

CBWBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $17.99 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

