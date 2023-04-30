Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kamada has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $949,970,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

