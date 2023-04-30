Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kamada has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $949,970,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

