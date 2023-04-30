Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.87.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $46,650. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

