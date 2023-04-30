Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $0.91 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 793,450.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Articles

