FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFSGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $103.03 on Friday.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

