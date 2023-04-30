Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energía from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of PAM stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $38.22.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.94 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

