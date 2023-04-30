Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

