Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in April

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,153,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 972,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.0 days.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRRF. Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

