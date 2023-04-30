Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. The firm had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.