Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.14.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. The firm had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
