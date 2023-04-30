China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in April

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 2,242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

China Oilfield Services stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. China Oilfield Services has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.33.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

