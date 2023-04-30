Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Grows By 14.5%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.70 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.