Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.1 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of CCORF stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

