China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 1,200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.3 days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

Shares of CCVTF opened at 1.26 on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 52 week low of 1.26 and a 52 week high of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.39.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

