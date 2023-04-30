China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 1,200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.3 days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
Shares of CCVTF opened at 1.26 on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 52 week low of 1.26 and a 52 week high of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.39.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
