Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.
Cellcom Israel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CELJF opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
