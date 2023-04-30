Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $706,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

