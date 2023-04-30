Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

