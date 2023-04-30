Columbus Macro LLC Sells 126 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $163.70 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day moving average of $167.02. The firm has a market cap of $426.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.