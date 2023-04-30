Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 30,152 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 125.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 549.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the first quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.29 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

