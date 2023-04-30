Sepio Capital LP Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.02.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

