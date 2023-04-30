Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,260 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.70 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average is $167.02.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

