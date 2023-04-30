Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,193 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
