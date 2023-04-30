Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,620 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 292,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,424,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 795,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 267,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,555,375 shares of company stock valued at $169,784,565. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 2.4 %

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

NYSE AMC opened at $5.50 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

