Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 35,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IIIN opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.98%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

