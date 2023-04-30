Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Big Lots worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Big Lots by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 28.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 614.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $260.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.94. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -16.46%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

