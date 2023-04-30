Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 180.2% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.00 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $162.12 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.24 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day moving average of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $494.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

