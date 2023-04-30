Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $121.27.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

