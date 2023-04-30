Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,260 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $250.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hersha Hospitality Trust

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

