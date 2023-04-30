Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 80.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,253,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,621,000 after acquiring an additional 535,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after acquiring an additional 511,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 69.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.39 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

