Burney Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,635.5% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

