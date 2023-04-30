Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

