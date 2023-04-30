Burney Co. Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 6.8 %

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPH stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.