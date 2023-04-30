Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Five Below by 14.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,837,000 after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.76. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.