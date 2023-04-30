Burney Co. Decreases Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Burney Co. lowered its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,754 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in RingCentral by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RNG opened at $27.56 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.