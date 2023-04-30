Burney Co. Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

