Burney Co. Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

