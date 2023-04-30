Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $70.13 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

