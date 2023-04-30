Burney Co. Sells 420 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in State Street by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,920,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in State Street by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,958,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,086,000 after buying an additional 255,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $72.26 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

