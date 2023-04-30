Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

