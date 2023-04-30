Burney Co. Sells 18,973 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,973 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 395.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 454,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

