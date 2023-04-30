Burney Co. Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

