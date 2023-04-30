Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Workday by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Workday by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $186.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.02. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $217.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

