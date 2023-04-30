Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,874 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,298 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,648 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.77. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $309.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

