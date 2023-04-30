Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $455.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

