Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

