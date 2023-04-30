Burney Co. Sells 1,076 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.