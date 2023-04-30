Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.80.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

SBAC stock opened at $260.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.96. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $358.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Profile



SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

