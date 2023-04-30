Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.7 %

PNC stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.51 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

