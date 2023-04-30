NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $24.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

NOV Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NOV by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,904 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NOV’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.