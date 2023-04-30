Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $121.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.