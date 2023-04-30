uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $55.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure Stock Up 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,959,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 599,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in uniQure by 6,446.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 536,182 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $911.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

